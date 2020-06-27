Not one Benz, but two: Bounty Killer unleashes the ‘Grung Fleet’

On Friday, Dancehall veteran unleashed his â€œGrung Fleetâ€™, which consisted of two black and sleek Mercedes Benz vehicles.

According to the Warlord, he was in no way showing off, but merely enjoying his achievement. He detailed to his fans the story of how he was â€œdeprived of his possessions by Babylonâ€ some years ago, and had to be driving Nissan Tida.

â€œI drove rental car until mi ended up bussing Nissan Tida on the market so a nuh show off mi a show off since no man knows whatâ€™s tmrw brings Mi just a Rejoice inna Babylon face to make dem know that thereâ€™s a god above unkind mankind wings and tings now,â€ he said.

View this post on Instagram GRUNG FLEET few bishes better than unoŸ˜ A Who Nuh Like See Di Benz Dem?Ÿ¤” Give thanks unto the most high every time 10yrs ago babylon rattled my feet and deprived me of my possessions I drove rental car until mi ended up bussing Nissan Tida on the market so a nuh show off mi a show off since no man knows whatâ€™s tmrw brings Mi just a Rejoice inna Babylon face to make dem know that thereâ€™s a god above unkind mankind wings and tings nowŸ‘Ÿ¾A post shared by BOUNTY KILLER (@grunggaadzilla) on Jun 26, 2020 at 4:27pm PDT

Meanwhile, his fans excited about his new possessions, also found Bounty Killerâ€™s story to be inspiring.

â€œWith or without it you a star!!! Core strength you represent Ÿ‘ŠŸ¿,â€ one person commented.

â€œJah is the master of all time,â€ another person said.