Not the face! Rihanna appears in public bruised after accident

Not the face! Rihanna appears in public bruised after accidentSunday, September 06, 2020
Rihanna
stays making headlines, and it’s rarely about the music.
This time, it’s because the Barbadian singer was spotted in Los Angeles with a black eye and a swollen face while picking up food at Girgio Baldi in Santa Monica, Friday night.
The photos were captured by paparazzi who spotted the We Found Love artiste as she waited for her curbside pickup food in her Escalade.
Now, while many people immediately thought the worst – then-boyfriend Chris Brown beat her in 2009 – turns out the explanation was something far tamer.
According to her rep, Riri fell off an e-scooter a few days ago, hitting her face and forehead.
And apparently, it’s not as bad as it seemed.
Speedy recovery, Rihanna! (P.S. We’re still waiting on that album!)
