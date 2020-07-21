Not through yet! Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce ‘chasing 10.6 seconds’ in 100m

Celebrated sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has seen and done things most can only dream of over her 100-metres specialist distance.

But, despite her accolades over a stellar 13-year senior career which began when she made the Jamaican World Championship team in 2007, the Jamaican is still chasing one elusive goal.

Speaking with Yendi Phillipps on her YouTube show Odyssey, Untold Journeys with Yendi, the two-time Olympic champion said she is still going after sub-10.70 clocking in the 100m.

Describing her journey back to fitness and international competitiveness following the birth of her son Zion in 2017, she said “There are so much things that happened throughout that last two years that if only persons knew what I had to battle to get back.”

She continued that her return to form, which saw her capture the gold medal in the event at last year’s World Championships in Doha, Qatar, is a proof of what can be achieved.

“It’s just a testament to show that the human spirit is stronger than we think. It paid off and I was glad when I crossed the line and I screamed,” she said, adding that, “I’m chasing the 10. 6 [seconds], I’m not through yet. So I’m still looking for that 10.6 because this is me, I have a vision and I want that vision to come through so I’m working on it.

“And it doesn’t matter if you believe or the next person, it matters what I believe and what I’m working towards. If it is that I won’t have a lot of persons at the back pushing me, I just need one, and that one is good enough. My little one is a boy named Zion and I’m telling you I’m the biggest thing since sliced bread [to him],” she said.

Dipping below the magical 10.70 second barrier is something only three female sprinters have ever done, all Americans. World record-holder Florence Griffith-Joyner (10.49 seconds); Carmelita Jeter (10.64 seconds) and Marion Jones (10.65 seconds) are the women who’ve accomplished the feat.

Four-time World Championship 100m winner Fraser-Pryce, and countrywoman Elaine Thompson, have come close to joining their ranks, both clocking 10.70 seconds to share the Jamaican national record.

At 33-years-old, she is looking towards competing at the delayed Tokyo Olympics next year and possibly wrapping her distinguished career close to home at the 2022 World Championships in Eugene, Oregon in the United States.