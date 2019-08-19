Notnice displays his golden touch with ‘King Midas’

Billboard acclaimed producer Ainsley ‘Notnice’ Morris has come up trumps with his album King Midas.

He has teamed with a string of artiste on the 18-track album. King Midas features tracks from Bounty Killer, Dexta Dapps, Agent Sasco, Teejay, Gage, Sean Paul, Jahvinci, Nardia Mothersill, Rhygin King and Popcaan among others.

Songs on the album have their own instrumental accompaniment. This means every song has its own rhythm, which is a deviation from the long-practiced ‘juggling’ type productions that see all artistes on one rhythm.

“The project was one that we thought could work if we changed the script. It was not about a juggling approach but to give the international audience a better flavour,” Notnice said about the album launched at the Reggae Mill at Devon House recently.

The One General single by Bounty Killer and Popcaan’s remake of the Garnet Silk classic New Found Love are noticeable standouts as is Wicked Gal by Dexta Dapps and the effort by the upcoming Mothersill.

Director of OneRPM, Martin Pryce, was happy to be associated with the project. “OneRPM has always known of the great creative talent that comes out of Jamaica and the Caribbean in general and we are happy to be associated with the King Midas project,” Martin said.

At the sound of it, Notnice has turned another project into gold with his King Midas touch.