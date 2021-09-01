NotNice talks collaborating with JaFrass on new EP

Dancehall Producer NotNice has recently collaborated with JaFrass on the artiste’s “Faith” EP released under NotNice Records. The project which features collaborations with JahVinci, Nordia Mothersille, and Squash was released on August 20.

The producer says that he is proud of the work he and JaFrass have done on the new project. He is especially pleased to see how fans have gravitated to the titular “Faith” record featured on the EP.

“I really love this song; I can relate to it. A lot was put into the production because I wanted the song to sound a particular way,” he told Buzz.

“It was re-recorded 6 times and I mixed about 8 different times before I was satisfied with the final product. After its release, I realized people gravitated to it a lot and it gave them the same vibe I felt,” he added.

According to the producer, he wanted to “capture different essences” going into this project.

“I just wanted to capture different essences all in one project, it’s not just one vibe. It has conscious songs, the new school “trap” sound, authentic dancehall, something grimy for the streets, party music, and always something for the ladies. So it’s all mixed in one package,” he said.

JaFrass, who is currently looking to expand his fanbase with the “Faith” EP, says working with the seasoned producer is always “magic”.

“Me and NotNice chemistry is one of the greatest,” he told Buzz. “When I and NotNice step inna the studio, nothing can go wrong because he knows what he is doing and what he wants to hear. So I just make sure to find the lyrics and have the song ready and we make magic happen.”

NotNice has enjoyed a successful career after making his name with big acts such as Vybz Kartel. The music producer went on to start his own record label NotNice Records, under which he has signed JaFrass, Jahvinci and Nordia Mothersille.