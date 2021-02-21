Novak Djokovic beats Medvedev to win 9th Australian Open

Novak Djokovic defeated Daniil Medvedev in

straight sets to claim his ninth Australian Open title today.

Djokovic, who previously said he’d torn a muscle after a slip in the third round, showed no ill effects of the injury when he won his 18th Grand Slam 7-5, 6-2, 6-2, describing the lead-up as a “roller-coaster” in a post-match interview.

The Serbian ended a 20-game winning streak by Medvedev on his way to a third straight title at Melbourne Park.

“There are a lot of mixed feelings about what has happened in the last month or so with tennis players coming to Australia,” Djokovic said. “But I think when we draw a line at the end, it was a successful tournament for the organisers.”

Djokovic, who maintains his No. 1 world ranking, is now two Grand Slam wins short of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal’s joint lead of 20 titles.