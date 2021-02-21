Novak Djokovic beats Medvedev to win 9th Australian Open

Novak Djokovic beats Medvedev to win 9th Australian OpenSunday, February 21, 2021
|
Novak Djokovic defeated Daniil Medvedev in
straight sets to claim his ninth Australian Open title today.
Djokovic, who previously said he’d torn a muscle after a slip in the third round, showed no ill effects of the injury when he won his 18th Grand Slam 7-5, 6-2, 6-2, describing the lead-up as a “roller-coaster” in a post-match interview.
The Serbian ended a 20-game winning streak by Medvedev on his way to a third straight title at Melbourne Park.
“There are a lot of mixed feelings about what has happened in the last month or so with tennis players coming to Australia,” Djokovic said. “But I think when we draw a line at the end, it was a successful tournament for the organisers.”
Djokovic, who maintains his No. 1 world ranking, is now two Grand Slam wins short of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal’s joint lead of 20 titles.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy