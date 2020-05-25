NSFW: Dalton Harrisâ€™ quarantine thirst trap has women fawning

The image and caption seem innocent enough, but X Factor winner Dalton Harris may have just excited his fans with a photo of himself looking â€˜graciously endowedâ€™ on social media.

The Jamaican singer, who has been under lockdown in the United Kingdom, said the photo was a glimpse into his morning routine, but the wandering eyes of many oogled the 26-year-old Clarendon nativeâ€™s choice of clothing and revealing physique.

â€œI remember the night I watched the announcement of lockdown. Felt like something out of a Sci-Fi movie. Even though we are all grounded and canâ€™t work or be as active as we were before Covid-19, I try and make my days as productive as ever,â€ Dalton began.

â€œI bike 2 hours every other day. Most days. Try to cook and eat healthy. Keep my mind and creativity active and my mental health circulating right. This is a glimpse into my morning and how I get the day started. I got a flat tire. So currently probably still walking all 50 miles back,â€ he continued.

The words were lost on many as women (and men) fawned over Harrisâ€™ shredded abs and more-than-obvious protuberance.

â€œGood bye to my virgin eyesâ€¦ Bless up yourself Dalton,â€ one woman said while laughing to herself on Facebook.

Another woman, perturbed by the visible â€˜buffâ€™, asked, â€œDalton, u pack up in front deh like [yuh] moving out?â€

â€œYour tire not looking very flat,â€ yet another woman swooned.

The â€˜shafted distressâ€™ was not only evident on Facebook, but on Instagram as well, as dozens of fans commented, some in jest but others more intently.

â€œDwl nobody no have time fi read d caption all eyes on the prize,â€ a woman quipped.

Others marvelled at his love for close-fitting clothing, as they wondered how he gets in and out of them.

The image also came accompanied by two videos on Harrisâ€™ official Instagram, showing the singerâ€™s flattened front bicycle tyre after a morning run in London.Cry