NSFW: Dalton Harrisâ€™ quarantine thirst trap has women fawning

The image and caption seem innocent enough, but X Factor winner Dalton Harris may have just excited his fans with a photo of himself looking ‘graciously endowed’ on social media.

The Jamaican singer, who has been under lockdown in the United Kingdom, said the photo was a glimpse into his morning routine, but the wandering eyes of many oogled the 26-year-old Clarendon native’s choice of clothing and revealing physique.

“I remember the night I watched the announcement of lockdown. Felt like something out of a Sci-Fi movie. Even though we are all grounded and can’t work or be as active as we were before Covid-19, I try and make my days as productive as ever,†Dalton began.

“I bike 2 hours every other day. Most days. Try to cook and eat healthy. Keep my mind and creativity active and my mental health circulating right. This is a glimpse into my morning and how I get the day started. I got a flat tire. So currently probably still walking all 50 miles back,†he continued.

View this post on Instagram SWIPE ˆ «¦¦›« ­¡ §¢ ¡­ ˆ °š­œ¡ ­¡ š§§¨®§œ¦§­ ¨Ÿ ¥¨œ¤¨°§. …¥­ ¥¢¤ ¬¨¦­¡¢§ ¨®­ š ’œ¢ …¢ ¦¨¯¢. ⣠⣠„¯§ ­¡¨® ¡ ° š« š¥¥ «¨®§ š§ œš§â€™­ °¨«¤ ¨« › š¬ šœ­¢¯ š¬ ° °« ›Ÿ¨« ‚o¯¢-ŸŸ—, ˆ ­«² š§ ¦š¤ ¦² š²¬ š¬ ©«¨®œ­¢¯ š¬ ¯«. ˆ ›¢¤ Ÿ ¡¨®«¬ ¯«² ¨­¡« š². Œ¨¬­ š²¬. “«² ­¨ œ¨¨¤ š§ š­ ¡š¥­¡². Š© ¦² ¦¢§ š§ œ«š­¢¯¢­² šœ­¢¯ š§ ¦² ¦§­š¥ ¡š¥­¡ œ¢«œ®¥š­¢§ «¢ ¡­. ⣠⣠“¡¢¬ ¢¬ š ¥¢¦©¬ ¢§­¨ ¦² ¦¨«§¢§ š§ ¡¨° ˆ ­ ­¡ š² ¬­š«­. ⣠⣠ˆ ¨­ š Ÿ¥š­ ­¢«. ’¨ œ®««§­¥² ©«¨›š›¥² ¬­¢¥¥ °š¥¤¢§ š¥¥ Ÿ“Ÿ ¦¢¥¬ ›šœ¤. Ÿ¤£Ÿ¤£Ÿ¤£Ÿ¤£A post shared by Dalton Harris (@daltonharris) on May 25, 2020 at 5:51am PDT

The words were lost on many as women (and men) fawned over Harris’ shredded abs and more-than-obvious protuberance.

“Good bye to my virgin eyes… Bless up yourself Dalton,†one woman said while laughing to herself on Facebook.

Another woman, perturbed by the visible ‘buff’, asked, “Dalton, u pack up in front deh like [yuh] moving out?â€

“Your tire not looking very flat,†yet another woman swooned.

The ‘shafted distress’ was not only evident on Facebook, but on Instagram as well, as dozens of fans commented, some in jest but others more intently.

“Dwl nobody no have time fi read d caption all eyes on the prize,†a woman quipped.

Others marvelled at his love for close-fitting clothing, as they wondered how he gets in and out of them.

The image also came accompanied by two videos on Harris’ official Instagram, showing the singer’s flattened front bicycle tyre after a morning run in London.Cry