Tyga the pornstar? Explicit videos of rapper leaked

Tyga the pornstar? Explicit videos of rapper leakedWednesday, October 07, 2020
It hasn’t been week since Tyga almost
But, it’s seemingly intentional this time. After the NSFW picture, released to his OnlyFans page, began to circulate online, many thought it was to get ahead of blackmail threats to leak it. At least that’s what some reported.
However, the rapper’s OnlyFans account, which was previously said to be for his music and other exclusive drops, is now being populated by other adult content.
Already making the rounds on social media are a clip of the rapper again leaving little to the imagination with a full-frontal view of his junk, and another video which shows him receiving oral sex from an unidentified woman.
While a slew of artistes have turned to the subscription-only platform to make an extra coin during the pandemic – Cardi B, Bella Thorne, Jordyn Woods, Ishawna and D’Angel just to name a few – none (to our knowledge because our editorial budget doesn’t include paying for pornography), have explicitly posted sexual acts.
The posts have left many wondering if the Rack City artiste is venturing into another field of entertainment. It seems only time, and a US$20 subscription fee, will tell.
