NY’s Come Chat Wid Mi hits Jamaican TV

A small step for the diaspora, a large leap for Jamaica. CIN TV continues to stay ahead of the game, as its widely popular Come Chat Wid Mi show is the first programme from the diaspora to air in Jamaica. Just as CIN took Caribbean content to New York 28 years ago, CIN recently negotiated a deal with CVM TV to air its very popular New York lifestyle programme, Come Chat Wid Mi.

Hosted by the very popular Ziggie Bless, it carries you on a journey through New York, featuring the latest in fashion, entertainment, food and cutting edge interviews with local New York personalities at the hottest spots in New York. CVM TV will air 13 episodes of Come Chat Wid Mi which started last Friday at 10:00 pm.

Stephen Hill, CEO of CIN TV, believes that the airing of Come Chat Wid Mi will be a meaningful step in connecting the diaspora to the Jamaican community, where their accomplishments can be seen and have an impact on young people.

Ziggie Bless said, “First of all, I’m so happy to be on CVM TV as Come Chat Wid Mi host, now the connection between Jamaica and the New York tristate will be fully in touch and informed like never before, thanks to CIN for making it possible, one love from Ziggie Bless.”

Producer of the show, Raquel Hagood added that the team is excited to be the first New York diaspora program to air on CVM in Jamaica. “Thirteen episodes will allow Jamaicans to see why Come Chat Wid Mi is the number one Caribbean lifestyle program in NY and hope to leave Jamaica wanting more,” said Hagood.