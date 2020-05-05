Obamas to deliver virtual address to Class of 2020

Former US

President and First Lady Barack and Michelle Obama will deliver virtual commencement

addresses for students who will miss out on graduations due to the coronavirus

pandemic.

Obama, in a tweet today, said “I’ve always loved joining commencements – the culmination of years of hard work and sacrifice. Even if we can’t get together in person this year, Michelle and I are excited to celebrate the nationwide Class of 2020 and recognize this milestone with you and your loved ones.”

Two of the three addresses will be made on Saturday, May 16 while the third will be made on Saturday, June 6.

The announcement will be welcomed by tens of thousands of American students who had called for #44 to make a national address in light of schools being closed and restrictions imposed by the virus threat.

President Obama deliver a “Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020” speech on May 16 at 8:00 p.m.

That same day he will also make a speech to students of historically black colleges and universities that will be live streamed at 2:00 p.m.

It’s said that the speeches will also be carried on cable network CNN.

Obama’s wife and New York Times bestselling author, Michelle, will deliver separate addresses and a joint message to students as part of YouTube’s “Dear Class of 2020” celebration