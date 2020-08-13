Off the market: Jada Kingdom officially dating American songwriter Verse Simmonds

Sorry to all the male KMAB fans, but your girl Jada Kingdom is officially off the market and has been off for quite some time apparently. The Long Term artiste revealed her boo in a post on her

Her man, 39-year-old Maurice â€œVerseâ€ Simmonds is an American songwriter, singer, and producer. He is a four-time Grammy nominee and has co-written and produced tracks like Man Down byÂ RihannaÂ and Who Gon Stop Me byÂ Kanye WestÂ andÂ Jay-Z, both of which charted prominently on Billboard charts.

He has also has co-written a number of charting R&B songs including Confident withÂ Justin BieberÂ andÂ Chance the RapperÂ and New Flame withÂ Chris Brown,Â Usher,Â andÂ Rick Ross.

Simmonds also pursued a solo singing career, and one of his singles, Boo Thang, which featured Kelly Rowland, peaked at No. 44 on both theÂ BillboardÂ Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart and the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart.

And he wasnâ€™t shy when showing some PDA to his â€˜Boo Thangâ€™, Jada Kingdom on the â€˜Gram.

â€œI love you my Queen & we locked in for life,know that!Ÿ”’Ÿ’œ,â€ he commented under the photo, Jada posted.

â€œAll dem feelings ting yah,Mi gangsta enuh yute! Chro!I love you Ÿ¥ºŸ”’Ÿ’œ,â€ she responded.

Now, weâ€™re all for keeping your relationship private and all, but thatâ€™s a long time to stay off the radar, so kudos to your girl!