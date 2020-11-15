Spice sends birthday greetings to her ‘lover’: “Iâ€™m glad we started this journey”Sunday, November 15, 2020
Dancehall artiste Spice seems to have lifted
the veil on relationship with executive Justin Budd for his birthday.
The So Mi Like It artiste shared a series of intimate photos of the two on her Instagram page today, which left little to the imagination as to the nature of their friendship that many previously thought was just thatâ€¦friendship.
Spice captioned the photos, â€œHelp me wish mi nice clean man Happy birthdayyyyy @jbuddmedia today belongs to you baby.â€
She continued, â€œIâ€™m glad we started this journey, because you easily bring out the better version of me. Thank you for being such a great father figure to my kids and a Awesome lover to me.â€
The touching caption ended with a disclosure as to Spiceâ€™s birthday plans for Budd with â€œWatch love over ya so. Mi a s**n out all weekend byeâ€
Budd is an executive producer and director of photography at JBudd Media Inc.
Photos of the two in loving embrace made the rounds on blog sites in September, sending the rumour mills churning. While Spice gave no confirmation as to their relationship then, it seems she is no longer concerned about keeping it under wraps.
