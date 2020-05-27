Officer Shenseea serving you looks

Freeze! Hands up!, and do not resist the look that dancehall Princess Shenseea, is serving you this hot Wednesday afternoon.

The Blessed singer loves to switch up her looks. In her lastest Instagram post sheâ€™s dressed in a navy blue body suit romper, her already tiny waistline is emphasized by a board black belt, and the word â€˜POLICEâ€™ embroidered just above her right breast.

She completed the look with a police hat, a gun, a waist length ponytail, and red lipstick.

View this post on Instagram DO NOT RESISTâ€¼ï¸ Ladies and Gents..I promise to serve you Ÿ˜ˆŸ˜ˆ wa u can do fi yuhself Ÿ‘€Ÿ˜‚ Fit: @romeichwearA post shared by SHENYENG (@shenseea) on May 27, 2020 at 1:37pm PDT

We donâ€™t know if this look is for an upcoming music video, or Shenseea was just bored at home and decided to play dress up. But it doesnâ€™t matter, the Trending Gyal, looked so good, it should be illegal.

â€œA su gyol fi sweet an give man diabetes!â€ one person commented.

â€œBabes Ÿ˜ come lock mi up and charge mi fi shooting,â€ another person said.

And I dare say, we agree!