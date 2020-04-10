Offset doesn’t want another baby with Cardi B…Friday, April 10, 2020
|
Offset doesn’t want another baby with Cardi B just yet as he wants his wife to “stay focused” on her career.
The couple—who tied the knot in September 2017—welcomed their daughter Kulture Kiari in July 2018, and the Migos rapper has said there are no plans in place to expand their family further right now, as Cardi, 27, is busy working on her second album.
When asked about baby number two, Offset said: “Nah, I want [Cardi] to stay focused. She’s on her album. I don’t think that would be fair to her fans or her or her career. So nah, not right now. Just let her get her second album out and get her a big tour behind that and just spread her wings a little bit more. She’s not new, but she’s new.”
For now, the 28-year-old rapper and the I Like It hitmaker are loving life as parents to 20-month-old Kulture, as Offset gushed over the tot’s ability to talk in both Spanish and English. He added: “She’s talking in Spanish and English. Cardi’s dad doesn’t speak English and his whole side of the family speaks [mostly] Spanish. … [Kulture] says certain things, like, ‘Come here’ in Spanish. ‘Ven, ven, ven, ven.’ ”
And the youngster is already starting to show off more of her personality, which includes a love for cars. Offset told Us Weekly magazine: “She always wants to have one. She always wants to be able to drive [and] get in her little car every time she sees it. She loves them, and I know it comes from me.”
