Offset mourns death of great uncle to coronavirus

Rapper Offset has lost his great uncle to coronavirus.

The 28-year-old rapper revealed the heartbreaking news on social media over the weekend and asked his fans to “pray” for his family during such a difficult time.

Taking to his Instagram Story, he wrote: “Smfh this corona s**t done killed my great uncle… Rip uncle, Jerry. Damn man.”

He later shared a photo of a jacket with a stitched-on cross, adding: “Pray for my family”