Offset livestreams police questioning; passenger charged for concealed weapon

Offset livestreams police questioning; passenger charged for concealed weaponSunday, October 25, 2020
Reports that rapper
Offset was arrested yesterday are false, says California police.
However, a passenger in the car driven by the Migos artiste was held and charged for carrying a concealed, loaded firearm in public in Beverly Hills.
Twenty-year-old Marcelo Almanzar is being held on a $35,000 bail, the Beverly Hills Police Department tweeted yesterday. The incident was livestreamed by Offset on Instagram at he was questioned by police. He was later released, and the video has been deleted.
The police report that they were informed by a pedestrian that someone pointed a weapon at him from a vehicle, which was later stopped by patrol units.
