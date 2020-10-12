Offset says Cardi B is ‘the best’ in sweet birthday post

After all of that PDA that Cardi B and Offset treated us to on the weekend, we understand if you are a little confused about whether or not these two are still getting a divorce.

So you know, weâ€™re all for co-parents being cordial with each other. But after that raunchy whine that Cardi B threw down on Offset at her birthday party, we gotta say, things look a little more than cordial.

And now we have Offset sending an adorable birthday message to his soon to be ex-wife, and calling himself â€œluckyâ€.

â€œHAPPY BIRTHDAYÂ @iamcardibÂ you are amazing woman you the best! Me and Kulture are proud of you!!! over came every obstacle in front you they was all sleep at once then you woke the world up!â€ he wrote.

The adoring caption was accompanied by a photo of the two sitting very cosy with each other, Offset shirtless.

â€œThank you for being 1000% every min I known you live it up enjoy keep fucking balling Iâ€™m lucky,â€ it continued.

And no, youâ€™re not the only one who thinks these two are back together The post was flooded with comments congratulating the couple for working things out.

â€œSo happy to see yâ€™all back together Ÿ’œŸ’œ HBD,â€ someone wrote.

â€œYou belong together Ÿ¤˜â¤ï¸,â€ another added.

â€œAwwwwâ€¼ï¸ yâ€™all are on the right track so happy for u both keep growing together,â€ another said.