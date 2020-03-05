Oh? Baby Cham and IG hottie Slickianna now dating?

After a few photos were posted with dancehall artiste

Baby Cham getting close to IG hottie Slickianna, many people are now wondering if

they are dating.

The pictures in question were posted on the Instagram page of Slickianna, whose real name is Aneka Townsend.

In December, she posted a photo in which she was hugging the deejay.

â€œThe love â¤ï¸ I have for this manÂ @thechamÂ is unmatched! Youâ€™ll forever be my fav amongst the greatest!Â #legend,â€ she said.

But for his birthday in February, she went a little further when she posted another photo of herself sitting in the deejayâ€™s lap while they both look at a phone screen.

Of course, the questions followed, as Cham was known to be married to Ophelia Beckett (also known as â€˜Oâ€™) for years.

BUZZ cannot confirm if that relationship has ended, but Cham and Ophelia no longer follow each other on Instagram.

What we can confirm is that the pictures on Slickiannaâ€™s page have tongues wagging and fingers tapping.

â€œHaters will say itâ€™s photoshoppedŸ˜‚ but she well comfortable and looking totally unbothered,â€ one person commented on the February post on Slickiannaâ€™s page.

â€œLook like heâ€™s not married anymore because I hope the wife donâ€™t see this but looking cute,â€ another added.