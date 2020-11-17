Oh no, OKC! Chris Paul traded to Phoenix Suns

Oh no, OKC! Chris Paul traded to Phoenix SunsTuesday, November 17, 2020
|
Chris Paul was traded to the Phoenix Suns by
Oklahoma City Thunder yesterday in the first big deal following the NBA’s trade
moratorium.
Paul, 35, along with forward Abdul Nader, leave the Thunder which receive Kelly Oubre Jr, Ricky Rubio, Ty Jerome, Jalen Lecque and a 2022 first-round pick in the trade.
The 10-time All-Star helped the Thunder to fifth seed in the Western Conference, which many saw as a return to form and promise of future performances for the team.
General Manager for the Thunder, Sam Presti, said “We want to thank Chris for the contributions he has made to the Thunder and the Oklahoma City community both this season and during his initial tenure in 2005-06 with the Hornets.
“Chris has been the consummate leader and has left a tremendous legacy in a short period of time. We wish him and Abdel and their families only the best moving forward.”
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy