Oh no, OKC! Chris Paul traded to Phoenix Suns

Chris Paul was traded to the Phoenix Suns by

Oklahoma City Thunder yesterday in the first big deal following the NBA’s trade

moratorium.

Paul, 35, along with forward Abdul Nader, leave the Thunder which receive Kelly Oubre Jr, Ricky Rubio, Ty Jerome, Jalen Lecque and a 2022 first-round pick in the trade.

The 10-time All-Star helped the Thunder to fifth seed in the Western Conference, which many saw as a return to form and promise of future performances for the team.

General Manager for the Thunder, Sam Presti, said “We want to thank Chris for the contributions he has made to the Thunder and the Oklahoma City community both this season and during his initial tenure in 2005-06 with the Hornets.

“Chris has been the consummate leader and has left a tremendous legacy in a short period of time. We wish him and Abdel and their families only the best moving forward.”