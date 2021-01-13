Oh no! ‘Saved by the Bell’ star, Dustin Diamond, hospitalised

Saved By the Bell star Dustin Diamond has been hospitalised in Florida.

The cause of the actor being admitted to hospital has not been shared, however, doctors fear it may be cancer, according to TMZ.

Diamond was hospitalised over the weekend after complaining of pain all over his body, and having a general sense of unease.

He is currently undergoing tests to determine the nature of his illness.

Diamond came to prominence for playing the role of Screech on the popular NBC sitcom.