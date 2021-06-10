Oh no! Tarrus Riley’s Instagram page hacked

Some malicious person went and hacked reggae artiste Tarrus Riley’s Instagram Page on Wednesday (June 9). However, the Jamaican singjay managed to get a

“I need you to know what’s going on, if you look at @taurusrileyja, Instagram Page, it look suspicious like something a gwaan. Well, guess wah? Something a gwaan, and currently we and Instagram is talking to make sure all is not lost,” the Lion Paw artiste said.

He added; “We work hard over the years to make sure that the communication between us and the fans, and wi family and everyone who show wi love, we keep the channel clear. A reason wid you, a share things about mi fada, about mi lifestyle, about mi music.”

He lamented the fact that someone would want to just take all that away. The page, which has more than 700,000 followers has since become private.

“Unfortunately, you have some people who like to cause problem, some people a try hack mi page and teif mi page, and wi a try fi stop it, so if you look at mi page, and you see it look weird, you don’t have to unfollow it, something a gwaan and wi a work pan it and wi wah yuh know,”

Riley also warned others to take every precaution necessary to ensure that their pages are protected.

“And to everyone who have dem social media ting mek sure yuh doing teh right tings so dis don’t happen to you to.”