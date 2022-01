Oh, really? Football star Raheem Sterling teases Leon Bailey for wearing purse

Footballer Leon

Bailey arrived in Israel in style on Wednesday, but his pal, Raheem Sterling,

couldn’t help but notice one very stylish accessory.

Bailey was wearing a purse.

The Jamaica-born footballer, who plays for Bayer Leverkusen in Germany, rocked the fashionable piece across his shoulder and paired it with black Jordan sneakers, shorts, pullover and a tam.

“Breezy touch down Ÿ¥¶ Tel Aviv Israel what’s good? Ÿ¤ŸŸ½ @europaleague,†Bailey captioned the two photos he shared on Instagram on Wednesday.

He might argue that it is a male purse, but Manchester City player Raheem Sterling is not convinced.

Tagging Bailey’s girlfriend, Sterling said: “@stephyhopen stop make him take up your things.â€

To that, Bailey responded: “@sterling7 big man u cah leave me alone? Jheeezzz!â€

But Sterling wasn’t finished. In another comment, he posted a bag emoji followed by several question signs.

“@sterling7 oh here he goes again,†Bailey replied.

But Sterling wasn’t the only one talking about Bailey’s purse.

“You’re rocking wifey purse wellŸ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ˜Ÿ˜ safe journey,†one social media user commented.

“A PURSE DAT…..SAME PURSE….ITS NOT A COINCIDENCE ANY MORE,†another added.

Joining the conversation, one person said: “He’s gonna say it’s a man purse.â€