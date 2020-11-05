Oh, really? Football star Raheem Sterling teases Leon Bailey for wearing purse

Footballer Leon

Bailey arrived in Israel in style on Wednesday, but his pal, Raheem Sterling,

couldnâ€™t help but notice one very stylish accessory.

Bailey was wearing a purse.

The Jamaica-born footballer, who plays for Bayer Leverkusen in Germany, rocked the fashionable piece across his shoulder and paired it with black Jordan sneakers, shorts, pullover and a tam.

â€œBreezy touch down Ÿ¥¶ Tel Aviv Israel whatâ€™s good? Ÿ¤ŸŸ½ @europaleague,â€ Bailey captioned the two photos he shared on Instagram on Wednesday.

He might argue that it is a male purse, but Manchester City player Raheem Sterling is not convinced.

Tagging Baileyâ€™s girlfriend, Sterling said: â€œ@stephyhopen stop make him take up your things.â€

To that, Bailey responded: â€œ@sterling7 big man u cah leave me alone? Jheeezzz!â€

But Sterling wasnâ€™t finished. In another comment, he posted a bag emoji followed by several question signs.

â€œ@sterling7 oh here he goes again,â€ Bailey replied.

But Sterling wasnâ€™t the only one talking about Baileyâ€™s purse.

â€œYouâ€™re rocking wifey purse wellŸ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ˜Ÿ˜ safe journey,â€ one social media user commented.

â€œA PURSE DATâ€¦..SAME PURSEâ€¦.ITS NOT A COINCIDENCE ANY MORE,â€ another added.

Joining the conversation, one person said: â€œHeâ€™s gonna say itâ€™s a man purse.â€