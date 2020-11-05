Oh, really? Football star Raheem Sterling teases Leon Bailey for wearing purse

Oh, really? Football star Raheem Sterling teases Leon Bailey for wearing purseThursday, November 05, 2020
|
Footballer Leon
Bailey arrived in Israel in style on Wednesday, but his pal, Raheem Sterling,
couldnâ€™t help but notice one very stylish accessory.
Bailey was wearing a purse.
The Jamaica-born footballer, who plays for Bayer Leverkusen in Germany, rocked the fashionable piece across his shoulder and paired it with black Jordan sneakers, shorts, pullover and a tam.
â€œBreezy touch down Ÿ¥¶ Tel Aviv Israel whatâ€™s good? Ÿ¤ŸŸ½ @europaleague,â€ Bailey captioned the two photos he shared on Instagram on Wednesday.
He might argue that it is a male purse, but Manchester City player Raheem Sterling is not convinced.
Tagging Baileyâ€™s girlfriend, Sterling said: â€œ@stephyhopen stop make him take up your things.â€
To that, Bailey responded: â€œ@sterling7 big man u cah leave me alone? Jheeezzz!â€
But Sterling wasnâ€™t finished. In another comment, he posted a bag emoji followed by several question signs.
â€œ@sterling7 oh here he goes again,â€ Bailey replied.
But Sterling wasnâ€™t the only one talking about Baileyâ€™s purse.
â€œYouâ€™re rocking wifey purse wellŸ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ˜Ÿ˜ safe journey,â€ one social media user commented.
â€œA PURSE DATâ€¦..SAME PURSEâ€¦.ITS NOT A COINCIDENCE ANY MORE,â€ another added.
Joining the conversation, one person said: â€œHeâ€™s gonna say itâ€™s a man purse.â€
