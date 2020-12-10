Oh, really? Kurt Riley was told his first Buju Banton production wouldn’t be a hit

Oh, really? Kurt Riley was told his first Buju Banton production wouldn’t be a hitThursday, December 10, 2020
|
Almost 30
years ago, disc jock Kurt Riley co-wrote and produced Buju Banton’s Stamina
Daddy.
And even though the early 90s song was definitely a hit for the deejay, Riley was initially told that the track would not do well.
Riley shared a video of himself singing along to the song at a pre-COVID event and gave some facts about the track.
“Stamina Daddy by @bujubanton is the first record I produced and co-wrote. Mi bad long time enuh ppl,” he captioned the video.
“I was also told it was the worst song and it wasnt gonna go nowhere. Lol.”
He further explained he borrowed parts of one of the rhythms made by his father, iconic producer Winston Riley, and added a bit of his own style.
“I played the lead phrase, used one of my daddy riddims. I just kept the drums and a few others and sprinkle new seasoning. Big @bulbyyork,” he said.
Riley, who produced Charly Black’s Diamond-selling Gyal Yuh A Party Animal, shared that the song had three verses. He also said that they made up the phone number in the song and the actual owner of the number had to change it because people were calling to speak with Buju Banton.
