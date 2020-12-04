Oh Santa! Mariah Carey recruits Jennifer Hudson, Ariana Grande for a holiday serve!

It’s the most wonderful time

of the year, and three of Santa’s elves have delivered a classic-in-the-making!

Mariah Carey released her Christmas collaboration, Oh Santa, with Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson today, December 4.

The queen of Christmas already had anticipation building when she released a strange teaser back in October, but the new song exceeded all expectations.

The three women, known for their powerful vocals and range, sleighed (get it?) lyrics and performance on the instant holiday hit which will be part of Carey’s Magical Christmas Special. The YouTube video, seen below, has already been viewed more than three million times today.

Carey previously told Billboard that she had to look at the track from a producer’s perspective to see how their vocals would work together. “Because originally, I was blending with myself, which that’s kind of one of my favourite things, but it was cool to be able to work with the different vocal textures and play around with it and reimagine it. So that’s what happened. And visually, in the special, it really does feel like a girl group moment,” she said.

Carey’s holiday special on can be viewed on AppleTV+.