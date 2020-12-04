Oh Santa! Mariah Carey recruits Jennifer Hudson, Ariana Grande for a holiday serve!Friday, December 04, 2020
|
It’s the most wonderful time
of the year, and three of Santa’s elves have delivered a classic-in-the-making!
Mariah Carey released her Christmas collaboration, Oh Santa, with Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson today, December 4.
The queen of Christmas already had anticipation building when she released a strange teaser back in October, but the new song exceeded all expectations.
The three women, known for their powerful vocals and range, sleighed (get it?) lyrics and performance on the instant holiday hit which will be part of Carey’s Magical Christmas Special. The YouTube video, seen below, has already been viewed more than three million times today.
Carey previously told Billboard that she had to look at the track from a producer’s perspective to see how their vocals would work together. “Because originally, I was blending with myself, which that’s kind of one of my favourite things, but it was cool to be able to work with the different vocal textures and play around with it and reimagine it. So that’s what happened. And visually, in the special, it really does feel like a girl group moment,” she said.
Carey’s holiday special on can be viewed on AppleTV+.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy