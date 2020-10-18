Oh wow! D’angel goes topless for OnlyFans video

Oh wow! D’angel goes topless for OnlyFans videoSunday, October 18, 2020
|
If anyone asks; dancehall artiste, D’angel is not slowing down. In fact, with each OnlyFans teaser, she shows you how far she’s willing to go.
In her latest video posted on her Instagram, the Exposed artiste revealed to her almost half a million followers what she’s been working.
She teases her fans with clips of her dancing seductively underwater, wearing only a white pair of thongs and a flimsy white sheet for covering. At one point during the short video, D’Angel allows the sheet to float freely off her top, revealing her bare back to the camera.
“I love it when you F**K with my hustle, it only makes me go harder!,” she wrote.
While her song, Exposed, plays in the background.
Her comments sections was flooded with fans, admiring D’angel’s body and encouraging her hustle.
“Bwoy mumma u stay good,” one fan commented.
“You are freaking UNBEATABLE,” another said.
“Go hard an done boo,” someone added.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy