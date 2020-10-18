Oh wow! D’angel goes topless for OnlyFans video

If anyone asks; dancehall artiste, D’angel is not slowing down. In fact, with each OnlyFans teaser, she shows you how far she’s willing to go.

In her latest video posted on her Instagram, the Exposed artiste revealed to her almost half a million followers what she’s been working.

She teases her fans with clips of her dancing seductively underwater, wearing only a white pair of thongs and a flimsy white sheet for covering. At one point during the short video, D’Angel allows the sheet to float freely off her top, revealing her bare back to the camera.

“I love it when you F**K with my hustle, it only makes me go harder!,” she wrote.

While her song, Exposed, plays in the background.

Her comments sections was flooded with fans, admiring D’angel’s body and encouraging her hustle.

“Bwoy mumma u stay good,” one fan commented.

“You are freaking UNBEATABLE,” another said.

“Go hard an done boo,” someone added.