Okur! Chris Rock tried to get Cardi B a comedy show

Okur! Chris Rock tried to get Cardi B a comedy showFriday, September 25, 2020
|
Cardi B is
hands down one of the funniest people in music, capturing all with her unique
takes on life and outrageous personality.
Well, it seems the professionals agree with us. Comedian Chris Rock says he once tried to get Cardi B a comedy show. Of course, this was before the Bodak Yellow rapper achieved stardom, but still…that’s pretty big.
Rock, who was on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon yesterday, said he first saw Cardi when his kids introduced him a to a video of her on the Internet.
“Cardi B I saw on some, like, YouTube thing or whatever. Again, my kids show me this Cardi B girl, and she didn’t have a record out or anything,” he said.
Rock continued, “And I was like, ‘OK we should go show it.’ I’m not even gonna say what network but…So I went me, Cardi B and her management, you know, to kind of like get a show going.”
The idea never panned out, but we can’t say Cardi is any worse off for it.
The rapper returned with her monster hit WAP featuring Megan Thee Stallion after a brief musical hiatus.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy