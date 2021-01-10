‘Old Town Road’ is highest certified song in US history

‘Old Town Road’ is highest certified song in US historySunday, January 10, 2021
|
Lil Nas X is celebrating a major milestone with Old Town Road this weekend.
Old Town Road, featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, has become the highest certified song ever by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), reaching 14-times platinum status in the US — accumulating 14 million in equivalent song units.
According to the RIAA, one equivalent song unit is equal to a single digital song sale, or 150 on-demand audio and/or video streams.
Lil Nas X reacted to the news on social media on Saturday (Jan. 9).
“OLD TOWN ROAD IS OFFICIALLY 14 TIMES PLATINUM! MOST PLATINUMS FOR ANY SONG EVER! LETS GOOO!” he wrote.
Meanwhile, Cyrus tweeted, “Incredible. I’m speechless. #OTR is now 14x platinum and the most certified song in music history.”
