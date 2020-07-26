Olympian Elaine Thompson-Herah signals return with 10.73s 100m run

Double Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah has

signalled a return to form with a blistering 100m run at yesterday’s Velocity

Fest Meet 3 at the Jamaica College in Kingston.

Thompson-Herah, who has competed sparingly over the last several months, sprinted to 10.73 seconds in the short sprint, aided by a 3.0 m/s wind, over the permissible 2.0 limit.

She was unchallenged throughout the race, leading from the gun and looking like her former self which saw her take the 100m and 200m at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

The sprinter ended the 2019 season prematurely when she withdrew from the World Athletic Championship with an injury. At those championships, she finished fourth in the 100m event – won by teammate Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in 10.71 seconds – after being heralded as one of the favourites for gold.

The performance bodes well for the sprinter who will be looking to defend her titles at next year’s delayed Olympic Games.