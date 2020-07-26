Olympian Elaine Thompson-Herah signals return with 10.73s 100m run

Olympian Elaine Thompson-Herah signals return with 10.73s 100m runSunday, July 26, 2020
|
Double Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah has
signalled a return to form with a blistering 100m run at yesterday’s Velocity
Fest Meet 3 at the Jamaica College in Kingston.
Thompson-Herah, who has competed sparingly over the last several months, sprinted to 10.73 seconds in the short sprint, aided by a 3.0 m/s wind, over the permissible 2.0 limit.
She was unchallenged throughout the race, leading from the gun and looking like her former self which saw her take the 100m and 200m at the Rio Olympics in 2016.
The sprinter ended the 2019 season prematurely when she withdrew from the World Athletic Championship with an injury. At those championships, she finished fourth in the 100m event – won by teammate Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in 10.71 seconds – after being heralded as one of the favourites for gold.
The performance bodes well for the sprinter who will be looking to defend her titles at next year’s delayed Olympic Games.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy