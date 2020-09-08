Olympic champion Caster Semenya loses appeal over testosterone ruling

Caster Semenya lost her appeal against

athletics’ rules which limit naturally high testosterone levels in women

runners today (September 8).

Semenya saw her appeal if the Court or Arbitration for Sport ruling upheld by Switzerland’s supreme court, according to the Associated Press.

In its ruling, the Supreme Court said it Semenya’s appeal “essentially alleges a violation of the prohibition of discrimination” with the panel of five judges declaring it was limited to examining “whether the CAS decision violates fundamental and widely recognized principles of public order. That is not the case.”

Due to the ruling, the South African will not be able to defend her 800-metre title at the Tokyo Olympics next year.

The ruling also means that she will not be allowed to compete at high-level meets in events ranging from the 400 metres to the mile without lowering her testosterone level through surgery or medication.

The 29-year-old said, “I am very disappointed by this ruling, but refuse to let World Athletics drug me or stop me from being who I am.

“Excluding female athletes or endangering our health solely because of our natural abilities puts World Athletics on the wrong side of history.”

Semenya a three-time World Champion has testosterone levels higher than the typical female range which World Athletics – the sports’ governing body – says puts her and other female athletes with similar conditions at an unfair advantage.