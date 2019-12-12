OMI engages fans with new song ahead of album release

Still riding high after enjoying triple-platinum success in Europe with his recent collaboration, titled Jambo, with Italian artiste Giusy Ferrari, singer OMI returns with I Want You.

The track, bouncy fusion of pop, reggae and dancehall, is scheduled to be released on Friday, December 13, via Ultra Music.

OMI said that it was a joy to record the song.

“This track, funny enough, was demoed from a female’s perspective but, myself and a few other writers changed it all up to match what I represent. It is always about love for me, giving the world and the fans different dimensions of my musicality. We did the track in London, and the vibe was nothing but joy in the studio that day,” OMI shared.

Nat Young and Gian Varela produced I Want You. It is the fourth single to be released from OMI’s upcoming sophomore album.

“This is the fourth single from my upcoming album, and the songs are just my way to keep the fans engaged and delighted while we complete the album. It’s a taste of what’s coming, and believe me, I am cooking this album and the main course will be served soon,” said OMI.

The previous singles released from the forthcoming album are Masterpiece, a collaboration with German platinum-selling DJ Felix Jaehn, As Long As I Am With You featuring CMC$ and Better For Ya.

Since the success of his multiplatinum-selling chart-topping single Cheerleader in 2015, OMI has kept busy collaborating with acts like Shaggy, the Vamps and Marcus and Martinus. He also released his debut gold-selling full-length album Me 4 U.