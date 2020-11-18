OMI’s ‘Cheerleader’ among top 20 songs searched for on Shazam

OMIâ€™s chart-topping

track Cheerleader is among the top 20 songs that have been searched for

on music search platform Shazam.

Shazam recently released a list of the top songs that people have searched for using its services, and Cheerleader reportedly came in at the number 19 spot.

Topping the search was Dance Monkey by Tones and I, with Prayer in C by Lily Wood and the Prick and Robin S and Let Her Go by Passenger rounding off the top three.

Cheerleader, which was remixed by Felix Jaehn, has also reached more than one billion views on streaming platform YouTube.