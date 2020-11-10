On the streets again! George Nooks’ Mercedes-Benz returned by cops

Singer George Nooks will be able to drive around in his luxury Mercedes-Benz SUV once again after it was returned by police last week.

The vehicle was seized following his arrest for alleged cocaine possession in April 2019.

Related story: George Nooks granted 300k bail for cocaine possession

His lawyer, Donahue Martin, told the Jamaica Observer that the singer is overjoyed to have gotten back his vehicle.

“He’s happy to get back his vehicle. But we take issue that it was taken in the first place because they had no need to take the vehicle,” he said.

He said the police searched the vehicle in the presence Nooks, and other lawyers on the case.

The 59-year-old singer was also arrested for an April 2019 incident and charged with possession of cocaine and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Allegations are that Nooks ingested “some substance” after being accosted by the police in Liguanea, St Andrew, in April 2019. He was taken to Kingston Public Hospital for observation and subsequently released.