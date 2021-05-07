One ghetto: Mavado sends supports to Tommy Lee

One ghetto: Mavado sends supports to Tommy LeeFriday, May 07, 2021
As dancehall artiste Tommy Lee Sparta does his time behind bars for illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, he can take comfort in the fact that he has the support of fellow dancehall artiste, Mavado.
The Wed Dem A Do deejay shared a photo of him and the incarcerated artiste to his Instagram lamenting the struggle for â€œbrighter daysâ€.
â€œBless up the youths dat fighting the struggle a brighter days. Ÿ™Ÿ¿ we might fight against each other at times but itâ€™s just one ghetto and if we fight together then you will see the real power,â€ he captioned the photo.
Tommy Lee Sparta was arrested on December 14, 2020 after a vehicle in which he was travelling was intercepted by members of the Jamaica Constabulary Forceâ€™s Specialized Operations.
The men in the vehicle were searched and a 9mm Glock pistol with an extended magazine containing 18 rounds of ammunition was found in the dancehall artisteâ€™s waistband.
Tommy Lee had pleaded guilty to the charges.
Mavadoâ€™s son is also serving life imprisonment for murder.
