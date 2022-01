One ghetto: Mavado sends supports to Tommy Lee

As dancehall artiste Tommy Lee Sparta does his time behind bars for illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, he can take comfort in the fact that he has the support of fellow dancehall artiste, Mavado.

The Wed Dem A Do deejay shared a photo of him and the incarcerated artiste to his Instagram lamenting the struggle for “brighter daysâ€.

“Bless up the youths dat fighting the struggle a brighter days. Ÿ™Ÿ¿ we might fight against each other at times but it’s just one ghetto and if we fight together then you will see the real power,†he captioned the photo.

Tommy Lee Sparta was arrested on December 14, 2020 after a vehicle in which he was travelling was intercepted by members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s Specialized Operations.

The men in the vehicle were searched and a 9mm Glock pistol with an extended magazine containing 18 rounds of ammunition was found in the dancehall artiste’s waistband.

Tommy Lee had pleaded guilty to the charges.

Mavado’s son is also serving life imprisonment for murder.