‘One World: Together At Home’ raises US $127.9m

Global Citizen has confirmed that ‘One World: Together At Home’ has raised $127.9 million for the coronavirus relief fund.

The star-studded event, which was curated by Lady Gaga, featured performances from some of the world’s best-known music stars, and fans have been quick to pledge their support to the relief fund.

Global Citizen, a movement that strives to end extreme poverty by 2030, wrote on its official Twitter account: “$127.9 million for COVID-19 relief. That is the power and impact of One World: #TogetherAtHome. Thank you @ladygaga for helping @GlblCtzn create this historic global broadcasting event. To everyone around the world: Stay strong, stay safe, we will be together in person soon. (sic)”

In response to the news, Gaga admitted she was “humbled” to have been involved with the fundraiser.

She wrote on Twitter: “I am so humbled to have been a part of this project. Thank you @GlblCtzn. Thank you @WHO. I love you.”

The event featured appearances from a host of big-name stars, including the likes of Adam Lambert, Rita Ora, Beyonce, Lizzo, and Sir Elton John.