Ooh la la! Camila Cabello confirms she’s dating Shawn Mendes

Ooh la la! Camila Cabello confirms she’s dating Shawn MendesFriday, August 09, 2019
|
Camila Cabello has confirmed her romance with Shawn Mendes on Instagram.
The 22-year-old singer took to the social media site on Friday, August 9, to wish her boyfriend and ‘Señorita’ collaborator a happy 21st birthday, and also used the sweet moment to declare her “love” for him publicly for the first time.
She wrote alongside a picture of the pair: “Happy birthday to this magic human, I love you!!!! (sic)”
Camila’s post also included four love heart emojis, and comes just days after she revealed the ‘In My Blood’ singer – whom she has been spotted packing on the PDA with in recent weeks – “means a lot” to her.
She said earlier this week: “I’ve known Shawn for such a long time, and it’s so much fun getting to work and do things with somebody who means a lot to you.”
