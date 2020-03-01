Oopsie! Oprah Winfrey trips onstage whilst talking about balance

Oopsie! Oprah Winfrey trips onstage whilst talking about balanceSunday, March 01, 2020
Oprah Winfrey tripped over onstage whilst
discussing balance during her Oprahâ€™s 2020 Vision: Your Life on Focus Tour.
The talk show host and presenter was addressing the crowd at her tourâ€™s stop in Los Angeles on Saturday (Feb. 29) when she slipped up, blaming her shoes for the accident.
Speaking at the event, she said: â€œWellness to me means all things in balance, and balance doesnâ€™t mean all things are equal or at peace at all times.â€
The 66-year-old media mogul then tripped over, before quipping: â€œWrong shoes!â€ and carrying on the rest of the show barefoot.
Oprah had previously opened up about her tour and how she wanted it to help people create lasting change in their lives.
Explaining the reason behind her tour, she said: â€œIâ€™m also worried about the state of where we are. How can you live in this world and not be? But I believe that each person has the opportunity to offer the gift of their own higher level of consciousness. You can only heal the world when you are healed yourself.â€
Oprah has shared her own struggles and stories with the world over the years and recently revealed she was told she was the â€œwrong colourâ€ to be a news anchor early in her career, before joining â€˜People Are Talkingâ€™ in August 1978.
Writing in her book â€˜The Path Made Clearâ€™, she shared: â€œUp until then Iâ€™d been a news anchor and reporter. I was terrible. I knew it. My bosses knew it and certainly made no secret of their feelings.
â€œThey told me I was the wrong colour, the wrong size and that I showed too much emotion. I never felt comfortable in my own skin. Even now, when I look back on the tapes, I can still hear the pretend anchor voice I used on air.â€
