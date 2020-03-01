Oopsie! Oprah Winfrey trips onstage whilst talking about balance

Oprah Winfrey tripped over onstage whilst

discussing balance during her Oprahâ€™s 2020 Vision: Your Life on Focus Tour.

The talk show host and presenter was addressing the crowd at her tourâ€™s stop in Los Angeles on Saturday (Feb. 29) when she slipped up, blaming her shoes for the accident.

Speaking at the event, she said: â€œWellness to me means all things in balance, and balance doesnâ€™t mean all things are equal or at peace at all times.â€

The 66-year-old media mogul then tripped over, before quipping: â€œWrong shoes!â€ and carrying on the rest of the show barefoot.

View this post on Instagram Empieza el show de #Oprah en L.A. con una inesperada caÃ­da que, sin embargo, no interrumpiÃ³ la presentaciÃ³n. Afortunadamente ella estÃ¡ bienâ€¦ el show debe continuar @oprahA post shared by Los Angeles Times en EspaÃ±ol (@latimesespanol) on Feb 29, 2020 at 10:58am PST

Oprah had previously opened up about her tour and how she wanted it to help people create lasting change in their lives.

Explaining the reason behind her tour, she said: â€œIâ€™m also worried about the state of where we are. How can you live in this world and not be? But I believe that each person has the opportunity to offer the gift of their own higher level of consciousness. You can only heal the world when you are healed yourself.â€

Oprah has shared her own struggles and stories with the world over the years and recently revealed she was told she was the â€œwrong colourâ€ to be a news anchor early in her career, before joining â€˜People Are Talkingâ€™ in August 1978.

Thank you to the astoundingly age-defiant â€” Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) @jlo who came to the show in this stunner & gave new meaning to the word 50. LA: You were lit! In spite of my fall (which now becomes a meme), you brought me UP with your energy. Now Iâ€™m headed home to ice my knee Ÿ¥´ #Oprahs2020VisionTour pic.twitter.com/eOxB04ArKnMarch 1, 2020

Writing in her book â€˜The Path Made Clearâ€™, she shared: â€œUp until then Iâ€™d been a news anchor and reporter. I was terrible. I knew it. My bosses knew it and certainly made no secret of their feelings.

â€œThey told me I was the wrong colour, the wrong size and that I showed too much emotion. I never felt comfortable in my own skin. Even now, when I look back on the tapes, I can still hear the pretend anchor voice I used on air.â€