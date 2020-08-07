Oprah mounts 26 billboards demanding justice for Breonna Taylor

Oprah Winfrey will mount 26 billboards demanding justice for Breonna Taylor, who was shot to death during a police raid.

The billboards, one for each year of her life, will be mounted up across Louisville, Kentucky, demanding that the police officers involved in Taylor’s death be arrested and charged.

Taylor was shot multiple times March 13 when police officers burst into her Louisville apartment using a no-knock warrant during a narcotics investigation. The warrant to search her home was in connection with a suspect who did not live there and no drugs were found.

Kenneth Walker, Taylor’s boyfriend, was originally charged with attempted murder after he fired a shot at one of the officers who came into the home. Walker has said he didn’t know who was entering the apartment and was firing a warning shot. The charge was later dropped.

Global protests on behalf of Taylor, George Floyd in Minnesota and others have been part of a national reckoning over racism and police brutality. Tensions have swelled in Taylor’s hometown and beyond as activists, professional athletes and social media stars push for action while investigators plead for more patience.