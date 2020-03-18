Oprah Winfrey denies â€˜awful, fakeâ€™ rumours

American media mogul Oprah Winfrey was in

full damage control on Wednesday (March 18) as she categorically denied allegations

that she was arrested by federal investigators for sex trafficking crimes.

The billionairess, who was trending on Twitter after rumours circulated that she was among a group of celebrities apprehended by police, blasted the accusations as awful and false.

â€œJust got a phone call that my name is trending. And being trolled for some awful FAKE thing. Itâ€™s NOT TRUE. Havenâ€™t been raided, or arrested,â€ she said.

In the single tweet, Winfrey continued she was doing her best to observe social distancing in the wake of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and urges her 42.8 million followers to do the same.

Just got a phone call that my name is trending. And being trolled for some awful FAKE thing. Itâ€™s NOT TRUE. Havenâ€™t been raided, or arrested. Just sanitizing and self distancing with the rest of the world. Stay safe everybody.Ÿ™Ÿ¾â€” Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) March 18, 2020

â€œJust sanitizing and self-distancing with the rest of the world. Stay safe everybody,â€ she added.

The rumours, started by conspiracy theory platform QAnon, claimed that the American was embroiled in a global sex trafficking ring.

Why does Oprah get to say â€œitâ€™s not trueâ€ in a flimsy tweet yet Michael Jackson bleed on national television eack week to dispel fake rumors & prove his innocence via a lengthy public trial, and a 10+ year FBI investigation and in his death Oprah still doubted him. I donâ€™t get itâ€” Regina&Roger (@RogerStan123) March 18, 2020

One QAnon Facebook post further purported that a house in Boca Raton, Florida, which they say belongs to Oprah, was seized, roped off with red tape.

The allegations spread on every single social media platform, with Winfrey becoming a trending topic almost instantly on Twitter.

While some have not fanned the flames of the conspiracy, the billionairessâ€™ documented relationships with known paedophiles and sex offenders have effectively cemented a case against Oprah in the eyes of others.