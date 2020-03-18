Oprah Winfrey denies â€˜awful, fakeâ€™ rumours

Oprah Winfrey denies â€˜awful, fakeâ€™ rumoursWednesday, March 18, 2020
American media mogul Oprah Winfrey was in
full damage control on Wednesday (March 18) as she categorically denied allegations
that she was arrested by federal investigators for sex trafficking crimes.
The billionairess, who was trending on Twitter after rumours circulated that she was among a group of celebrities apprehended by police, blasted the accusations as awful and false.
â€œJust got a phone call that my name is trending. And being trolled for some awful FAKE thing. Itâ€™s NOT TRUE. Havenâ€™t been raided, or arrested,â€ she said.
In the single tweet, Winfrey continued she was doing her best to observe social distancing in the wake of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and urges her 42.8 million followers to do the same.
â€œJust sanitizing and self-distancing with the rest of the world. Stay safe everybody,â€ she added.
The rumours, started by conspiracy theory platform QAnon, claimed that the American was embroiled in a global sex trafficking ring.
One QAnon Facebook post further purported that a house in Boca Raton, Florida, which they say belongs to Oprah, was seized, roped off with red tape.
The allegations spread on every single social media platform, with Winfrey becoming a trending topic almost instantly on Twitter.
While some have not fanned the flames of the conspiracy, the billionairessâ€™ documented relationships with known paedophiles and sex offenders have effectively cemented a case against Oprah in the eyes of others.
