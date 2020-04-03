Oprah Winfrey reunited with Stedman Graham after quarantining

Oprah Winfrey reunited with Stedman Graham after quarantiningFriday, April 03, 2020
|
Oprah Winfrey has reunited with Stedman Graham after he spent two weeks quarantining in their guest house.
The 66-year-old media mogulâ€™s partner had been staying in their guesthouse for two weeks since returning from a work trip as a precautionary measure because she is still not fully recovered from pneumonia and didnâ€™t want to risk catching coronavirus.
In a video posted on the O, The Oprah Winfrey Magazine Instagram account, Stedman was greeted by Oprah with a hug while two former students from the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls sang for them.
The post was captioned: â€œAfter 14 days of quarantining separately, @oprah & @stedmangraham have finally reunitedâ€“with a welcome song from former OWLAG students @thando_d and Sade! We wonder what Lady O made for dinner for her manâ€™s return. Remember to keep staying safer at home yâ€™all! (sic)â€
Oprah revealed last month that she and her partner were living separately as a precautionary measure.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy