Oprah Winfrey reunited with Stedman Graham after quarantining

Oprah Winfrey has reunited with Stedman Graham after he spent two weeks quarantining in their guest house.

The 66-year-old media mogulâ€™s partner had been staying in their guesthouse for two weeks since returning from a work trip as a precautionary measure because she is still not fully recovered from pneumonia and didnâ€™t want to risk catching coronavirus.

In a video posted on the O, The Oprah Winfrey Magazine Instagram account, Stedman was greeted by Oprah with a hug while two former students from the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls sang for them.

After 14 days of quarantining separately, @oprah & @stedmangraham have finally reunitedâ€"with a welcome song from former OWLAG students @thando_d and Sade! We wonder what Lady O made for dinner for her manâ€™s return Remember to keep staying safer at home yâ€™all!A post shared by O, The Oprah Magazine (@oprahmagazine) on Apr 1, 2020 at 4:09pm PDT

The post was captioned: â€œAfter 14 days of quarantining separately, @oprah & @stedmangraham have finally reunitedâ€“with a welcome song from former OWLAG students @thando_d and Sade! We wonder what Lady O made for dinner for her manâ€™s return. Remember to keep staying safer at home yâ€™all! (sic)â€

Oprah revealed last month that she and her partner were living separately as a precautionary measure.