Oprah Winfrey rules out New York travel

Oprah Winfrey won’t travel to New York for the rest of the year even if social distancing measures are lifted.

The media mogul is taking extra precations to protect her health amid the coronavirus pandemic and even if social distancing restrictions are lifted, the Wrinkle in Time star won’t be visiting the Big Apple, which has been one of the cities hit hardest by the virus, for several months.

Asked about plans for the 20th anniversary of O, The Oprah Magazine, Gayle King, who is editor-at-large of the publication, explained her best friend Oprah had told her she is “not really comfortable coming to New York for the rest of this year”.

She added to ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “She had pneumonia, as you know in January, and she still has a bit of a bronchial thing that she’s concerned about. So I said, ‘How can we have a party, an anniversary party, without the O of O?’ And she said, ‘You don’t!'”

Gayle is currently self-isolating in New York, where the magazine is based, while Oprah is at home in Santa Barbara, California.