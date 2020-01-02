Orange Is The New Black star announces engagement

Orange Is the New Black actress Danielle Brooks is engaged to Dennis Gelin.

The 30-year-old actress â€“ who stars as Tasha â€˜Taysteeâ€™ Jefferson on the Netflix series â€˜Orange Is the New Blackâ€™ â€“ has announced via Instagram that sheâ€™s set to tie the knot with her partner.

View this post on Instagram I never thought one of the best days of my year would happen the last week of the year. I get to marry my best friend. Weâ€™re ENGAGED!! So excited to become your wife. D&D until the end. â¤ï¸Ÿ¥‚A post shared by Danielle Brooks (@daniebb3) on Dec 31, 2019 at 5:33pm PST

Danielle â€“ who gave birth to a baby girl in November â€“ wrote on the photo-sharing platform: â€œI never thought one of the best days of my year would happen the last week of the year. I get to marry my best friend. So excited to become your wife. D&D until the end. (sic)â€

Danielle has often used her Instagram account to keep her fans up-to-date with her personal life â€“ especially through her recent pregnancy.

The actress welcomed her daughter into the world on November 16 and at the time, Danielle admitted she was in love with how â€œperfectâ€ she is.

Taking to her Instagram account, the TV star uploaded a photograph of her little bundle of joy and captioned it: â€œ11.16.19 [heart emojis] Sheâ€™s perfect. (sic)â€

Danielle â€“ who previously starred in the web TV series â€˜Master of Noneâ€™ â€“ announced back in July that she was pregnant with her first child.

She uploaded a photograph of herself holding a positive pregnancy test to her Instagram account, and she wrote: â€œSo elated to finally share this news with you all. Iâ€™m happily pregnant! @Clearblue #ClearblueConfirmed #clearbluepartner (sic)â€

Danielle â€“ who has 2.6 million followers on the platform â€“ then confirmed that she was five months into her pregnancy, before insisting that â€œwhen one chapter ends, another beginsâ€ â€“ referring to â€˜Orange Is The New Blackâ€™s final season.