Orange Is The New Black star announces engagement

Orange Is The New Black star announces engagementThursday, January 02, 2020
Orange Is the New Black actress Danielle Brooks is engaged to Dennis Gelin.
The 30-year-old actress â€“ who stars as Tasha â€˜Taysteeâ€™ Jefferson on the Netflix series â€˜Orange Is the New Blackâ€™ â€“ has announced via Instagram that sheâ€™s set to tie the knot with her partner.
Danielle â€“ who gave birth to a baby girl in November â€“ wrote on the photo-sharing platform: â€œI never thought one of the best days of my year would happen the last week of the year. I get to marry my best friend. So excited to become your wife. D&D until the end. (sic)â€
Danielle has often used her Instagram account to keep her fans up-to-date with her personal life â€“ especially through her recent pregnancy.
The actress welcomed her daughter into the world on November 16 and at the time, Danielle admitted she was in love with how â€œperfectâ€ she is.
Taking to her Instagram account, the TV star uploaded a photograph of her little bundle of joy and captioned it: â€œ11.16.19 [heart emojis] Sheâ€™s perfect. (sic)â€
Danielle â€“ who previously starred in the web TV series â€˜Master of Noneâ€™ â€“ announced back in July that she was pregnant with her first child.
She uploaded a photograph of herself holding a positive pregnancy test to her Instagram account, and she wrote: â€œSo elated to finally share this news with you all. Iâ€™m happily pregnant! @Clearblue #ClearblueConfirmed #clearbluepartner (sic)â€
Danielle â€“ who has 2.6 million followers on the platform â€“ then confirmed that she was five months into her pregnancy, before insisting that â€œwhen one chapter ends, another beginsâ€ â€“ referring to â€˜Orange Is The New Blackâ€™s final season.
