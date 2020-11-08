Ouch! Search ‘loser’ on Twitter and get Trump

Ouch! Search ‘loser’ on Twitter and get TrumpSunday, November 08, 2020
Outgoing US President Donald Trump
considers himself many things but “loser” is not one of them.
However, it’s Trump – who infamously uses the term to describe detractors, opponents and pretty much anyone who doesn’t agree with him – who’s the loser now. At least on Twitter (and, of course, the US electoral process).
Searches for “loser” on the social media platform now see the president’s account as the top result. While many thought it was another Internet hoax, turns out it’s just the algorithm.
With Trump’s loss to Democratic challenger Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential elections announced yesterday, increased searches for his name and the term loser became associated which made his account pop up first when users checked.
A Twitter spokesperson said, “If an account is mentioned often alongside certain terms, they can become algorithmically surfaced together as an association. These associations are temporary and ever-changing based on how people Tweet.”
