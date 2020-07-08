15 favourite ‘summer’ songs

It’s not summer without summer bops! And while there

haven’t been many to dance to this year (thanks Ms ‘Rona), there have been some

artistes faithfully churning out the hits.

But for us at BUZZ, we love the old hits just as much as the newer ones. When you hear certain songs, they can give you that nostalgic feeling of no worries and zero responsibilities, if only for a while.

Yup, summer songs hold great memories we would probably all like to recapture. Here are some of our picks, listed in no particular order. Some are seasoned, others seem like just yesterday they were topping of the charts.

Regardless of release dates, they all have one thing in common, an undeniable power to get you moving!

1. Summer Time by Vybz kartel: This was not just a popular song, it was an anthem.

2. Ravin’ by PopCaan: ‘Yooooow!’ C’mon, you know you said it too.

3. In the SummerTime by Shaggy and Rayvon: It was a re-do of an old song but Mr Boombastic and Rayvon made this hit their own.

4. Summer Time by DJ Jazzy Jeff and The Fresh Prince: All you needed were some neon socks, a pair of sunglasses and the right vibe.

5. Summertime Blues by Alan Jackson: Country and western had flavour too

6. Summertime by Fantasia: This classic by George and Ira Gershwin is close to a hundred years old but still popular.

7. Summer Breezin’ by Diana King and Bounty Killa: Most people don’t remember this but it was a certified hit.

8. Summertime Summertime by Nocera: 80s dance music never sounded so sweet.

9. Summer of ‘69 by Bryan Adams: The guitar in this song makes it worth listening to over and over again.

10. Summer Girls by LFO: This song evoked good memories

11. Cruel Summer by Bananarama: It symbolises everything great about the 80s

12. Lazy Hazy Crazy Days of Summer by Nat King Cole: The man with the velvet voice could do no wrong.

13. Summer Love by Justin Timberlake: Remember bobbing your head to this?

14. California Girls by The Beach Boys: Our moms were probably grooving to this back in the day.

15. Summer Nights by Olivia Newton John and John Travolta: The list would just not be complete without this mega hit from ‘Grease’