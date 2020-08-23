Outrage on Twitter as Jamaicans watch hundreds attend JLP motorcade in Mandeville

Jamaican Twitter users are calling for more

accountability from Prime Minister Andrew Holness after clips of a massive

motorcade in Mandeville showed widespread and alarming breaches of social

distancing on Saturday night (August 22).

Holness, shoring up support for the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) and its candidate for Manchester Central Rhoda Crawford, toured through sections of the constituency yesterday afternoon, with the motorcade â€˜climaxingâ€™ in the parish capital.

Jamaica is facing two pandemicsâ€¦ Covid 19 and duncenessâ€” TrollMarr (@NelioGad) August 22, 2020

The political drive-through had earlier touched several Manchester communities including Bellefield, Royal Flat and Comfort.

Mandevilleâ€™s town centre was transformed into a sea of green, and at the strike of 7:00 pm, when Holness rang a bell atop the motorcade, Labourites shouted â€˜Showaâ€™ and â€˜BroGadâ€™ in a fevered frenzy.

Yet we ascribe no responsibility to the Government, we lack leadership in this country.â€” ˜¼™­™™¤™¨ ™ˆ™–™­™™¢™ª™¨ (@MaestroPetrie) Who holds them accountable ? https://t.co/GLNFw299i5August 23, 2020

The usually bustling Caledonia Road was lined on both sides with people clamouring to get a glimpse of Holness, who delivered on his promise that motorcades would not be allowed to stop amid the rise on coronavirus cases in recent days.

Now I understand the JLP tagline, "building back stronger". After the drive throughs in the form of motorcades, covid â€” Annaliesa E Lindsay (@annaliesalin) #s are likely to increase; likely more deaths; more in hospital, where resources are stretched to breaking point; more business closures. Nuff to build back https://t.co/0bDWpdIlFcAugust 23, 2020

The video has had a polarising effect on Twitter users, some who felt in any case, with Jamaicans refusing to observe social distancing, respect quarantine orders, or properly wearing masks, the â€˜recipe for disasterâ€™ was already building for a rise in cases.

So much conversation swirled around the JLP, that party and the town of Mandeville have become trending topics, and remain so on Sunday.

Others have called on both the JLP and the main opposition Peopleâ€™s National Party (PNP) to agree on and stand by a strategy that allows them to campaign in a manner that safeguards as many as lives (and votes) as possible.

I believe we should ban all drive throughs/motorcades as ppl will gather. Even though advised not to, they have been accustomed to doing this for years. Behaviour change takes time. Look at the reporters who are learned ppl yet they crowded around PM on Nomination Day?â€” Kerry-Ann Morgan (@patrioticjam) August 23, 2020

More still, want political motorcades discontinued as they reckon the nature and past traditions of Jamaicaâ€™s political landscape wouldnâ€™t instantly change in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

Many professions and businesses have had to change the way they work and do business because of â€” Susan Goffe (@suezeecue) #COVID19. Why not politicians? Why not stop having drive throughs & motorcades? @AndrewHolnessJM @DrPeterPhillips #JaCovid19 #JamaicaAugust 23, 2020

That, however, did not stop the Jamaican Twitterati from expressing grave concerns at the sheer number of people seen ignoring social distancing protocols as well as those not wearing face masks in Manchesterâ€™s largest town.

Politicians on both sides need to come together and figure a feasible strategy for campaigning going forward.â€” Learn To Ignore Anita Jones âŸ”” (@IgnoringNita) August 23, 2020

There are growing concerns that Jamaicaâ€™s climbing COVID-19 rate may continue to hit dangerous, potentially deadly highs as the island confirmed 67 new cases on Saturdayâ€”leaving the national tally at 1,413.

The irresponsibility of us as a people, will be our downfall.â€” Rohan Perry (@QuitePerry) August 22, 2020

The political trail is intensifying leading to the September 3 general election, as Crawford is seeking to unseat three-term PNP incumbent Peter Bunting.