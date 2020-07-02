Palace readies to reopen its Jamaican cinemas

Palace Amusement Company says it is

preparing to reopen its cinemas across Jamaica as the Government moves to

lessen COVID-19 restrictions.

The company, in note to the Jamaica Stock Exchange, said it has suffered significant impact to its operations since it had to close its locations in keeping with measures introduced to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Palace said the reduction in its operations saw its losses increase sharply, but was able to secure financing to meet some obligations.

However, it had to lay off all its almost 300 cinema staff, many of whom it hopes to rehire once opened.

Cinemas, playhouses and theatres may reopen on July 5, but with only 60 per cent of seating capacity.

Additionally, they must have one-way traffic in and out, where possible, and at least two rows must be left empty to facilitate the movement of individuals across the venue.

The cinemas must also close no later than one hour before the designated 11:00 p.m. curfew.