Palace to reopen cinemas in Jamaica on July 8

Palace Amusement Company says it will reopen its cinemas on July 8.

Palace owns and operates Carib 5 and Palace Cineplex in Kingston, Sunshine Palace in Portmore and Palace Multiplex in Montego Bay.

The company said it has been granted a provisional 14-day period to resume operations by government, with mandatory health requirements to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The theatres will operate at 60 per cent capacity.

Marketing manager Melanie Graham said in the release, “the Company welcomes the opportunity to reopen its doors after a painful but necessary 3 ½ -month lockdown, and is ready with a new operational model designed for the safety of its valued patrons and staff alike.”

Palace said that to maintain safe social distancing for patrons seated in its auditoriums, it will sell approximately 60 per cent of capacity. Patrons will be required to wear masks and observe social distancing in queues at the box office and concession.

A maximum of four persons from the same household will be able to sit together as a group. Individual patrons or groups, will be separated by a gap of two seats, among other safety measures as stipulated by the authorities.

“Sanitisation stations will be set up at convenient points throughout the cinemas and cleaning and sanitisation will be ramped up between shows to ensure a safe and relaxed atmosphere for all,” it was noted.

Palace Amusement said it has also put its frontline cinema staff through intensive retraining to ensure that they are aware of their roles and fully equipped to function within the new norm. Staff will all be outfitted with masks and servers at the concession will be appropriately gloved.