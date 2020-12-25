Pamputtae encourages fans to remain positive

Pamputtae encourages fans to remain positiveFriday, December 25, 2020
This year has been a challenging one for a lot of people, and as we approach the end of it, dancehall artiste Pamputtae is encouraging fans to maintain a positive mindset, and hope for the best.
“What you don’t get this year, you will get it next year. Stop worry and fret bout problem and tings, if you worry bout the problem, you aguh dead left it, just live!” she said in a recent post on Instagram.
The Nuh Problem artiste encouraged fans to stop stressing over things they cannot control.
“Stop worry about the problem because if you worry it still aguh deh deh, and if yuh don’t worry, it still a guh deh deh. Work with what you have till yuh get what you want,” she said.
“Be happy, anybody weh yuh owe tell dem she you soon pay dem, yuh nuh have it now, don’t me nothing stress yuh because pressure buss pipe.”
