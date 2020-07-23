Pamputtae says Lisa Hyper feud started because of explicit photo

Pamputtae wants to clear her name

in light of the recent online bickering with Lisa Hyper. The Single Mother artiste says she is no

troublemaker, and claims Hyper started their feud years ago.

According to Pamputtae, this all started over the leaked explicit photo that has shadowed Hyper’s career for a decade.

“We go to an all-female show back then, ’09 or ’10; me, Spice, Lisa Hype, couple more female artistes we go a Negril,” she said during a recent Instagram live with DJ Lava. “We mash up di show, we gwaan wid we self cause at the time Lisa Hype picture did come out but goodie still a gwaan same way… A nuh like seh me and Spice did siddung a seh rae-rae…everybody a talk. A one ting wid we as female we feel bad, cause we know how it go cause mi never feel good bout the situation.”

She continued, “We go a di hotel now. Inna di morning before we left we tek a swim. Yuh see the swim me and Spice a tek a swim, a Lisa dat, ‘Yuh think mi nuh know seh unno a chat a bag a tings…mi a go buss a bottle inna unno face…’ and Spice a move to har… But mi get fi realise seh a (MC) Nuffy did a boost her da time deh…

“At the time how she a gwaan pure crowd come round inna di hotel, the people dem waan call police fi put we out, the security guard come, and Spice a rush fi go up to the space pon har and di man dem hold Spice, some man hold she, some man a hold me and a deh so it start. A nuh like seh nobody did trouble her…a boosting she tek and come and try disrespect we.”

Pamputtae used this as justification for a recent controversial post, where she threw shade at Hyper for apologising to Spice and ending the long beef. For Pamputtae, Hyper only apologised because she recognises the success of Spice’s brand.

“Mi post mi picture wid me and Spice and whole heap a people run wid it and seh weh dem waan seh but a nuh like seh mi did seh something bad Lisa… Mi just say in life it’s good to apologise but don’t disrespect people weh never once offended you not even one time in your life.”

Going forward, Pamputtae said she isn’t interested in making amends with the Gaza Empire affiliate. Instead, she is challenging her to a lyrical battle. Pamputtae has already released the diss track, Bruk Freak. Hyper is yet to lyrically respond, and told fans that clashing with Pamputtae would be the equivalent to Vybz Kartel battling Gully Bop.