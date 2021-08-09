Pandora gives Spice’s album a perfect score

Music streaming platform, Pandora, has given dancehall artiste Spice’s recently released album 10 a 10 out of 10. Pandora gave its rating via

“This album gets a 10/10 from us

The entity also had Spice’s album cover towering over New York which drew an excited response from the ‘Go Down Deh’ artiste who shared the news on her Instagram.

“Besties watch ova ya so billboard again in New York +two covers dancehall radio & new reggae now. Special thanks to Diego Herrera and Pandora for the love and support. Pandora say 10/10 wooooieee. Have fun streaming 10,” she captioned the post.

The love from the international streaming players did not stop there as Spotify got in on the act with two billboard postings into two separate countries over the weekend. On Friday, August 6, which was also the release date of the album, under Spotify’s New Music Friday, the cover art was displayed at the Toronto Eaton Centre.

“Wooiieeee watch billboard in Canada. Thanks, Spotify for having my Album as New Music Friday. Besties we taking over the world” the ‘Go Down Deh’ artiste excitedly shared on Instagram. Then on Sunday another billboard display, this time in the Big Apple which also had Spice grateful for the promotion. “Another billboard in New York, thanks Spotify. My album 10 out now” she remarked.

Since its release 10 risen to the top of the Apple Music reggae charts in the US and the UK and is also doing well on Amazon as well.