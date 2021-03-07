‘Papi Don Muziq’ arrested for scamming in South Florida

Popular dancehall producer ‘Papi Don Muziq’ has been arrested in South Florida for allegedly scamming 18 senior residents out of $300,000.

The producer, whose real name is Donte Johnson, was taken into custody on Wednesday after police accused him of running an intricate scam to defraud elderly residents.

Reports are that $17,000 cash and a stolen firearm were found in his home. Investigators also seized incriminating documents and several electronic devices believe to be a part of the scam.

The police say the victims believed that they were paying taxes for massive winnings from Publishers Clearing House.

Papi Don is currently out on bond. But police say more charges are pending as they ramp up their investigation. They also believed more victims might have fallen prey to the scheme.

Publishers Clearing House posted a statement on its website warning unsuspecting victims of scams. It says the company never charges any fees, taxes, or upfront payments to claim winning prizes.